Underwater military museum attracts tourists in Jordan

Handout photo obtained on July 23, 2019 shows a Jordanian Armed Forces armoured vehicle lying on the seabed of the Red Sea as part of a new underwater military museum off the coast of the southern port city of Aqaba, Jordan. The museum is built by Aqaba Special Economic Zone to attract more tourists in summer, (Aqaba Special Economic Zone/Handout via Xinhua)

A body of a military helicopter, donated by the Jordanian Royal Air Force, is submerged in the Red Sea off Aqaba, as part of a new underwater military museum, in south Jordan, July 24, 2019. The museum is built by Aqaba Special Economic Zone to attract more tourists in summer, (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

