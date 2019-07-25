8,882 meters! PetroChina drills Asia's deepest oil well on land

The Tarim oilfield branch of PetroChina, China's largest oil and gas producer, said Thursday that it has completed drilling the deepest oil well on land in Asia.The Luntan One well, with a current depth of 8,882 meters, smashed the previous record of 8,588 meters set by Sinopec in February 2019, according to the PetroChina Tarim Oilfield Company.The company said the well demonstrates that its ultra-deep well drilling technology has reached world-leading levels.Cai Zhenzhong, head of the company's resource exploration department, said they started to drill the well last June and has overcome the difficulties posed by ultra-high-temperature and ultra-high-pressure conditions."We've basically drilled Mt. Everest (Mt. Qomolangma), just underground," said Qiu Bin, manager of the company's exploration division.Tarim Basin is the largest petroliferous basin in China and one of the most difficult to explore due to its harsh ground environment and complicated underground conditions.