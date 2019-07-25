International grass-roots bastketball tournament to start in August in Shanghai

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

Team Beijing won the Chinese championship of the King of Kings international grass-roots basketball league, as they are set to represent China in the international competition in August along with runners-up Team Chongqing.The Chinese championship of the tournament started in April, with teams from 12 provincial-level capitals vying for the trophy.Sixteen teams from 12 countries and regions will join the maiden international championship, which is set to be held from August 8 to 11 in Shanghai.Founded in 2019, the King of Kings tournament aims to promote competition involving nonprofessional players.