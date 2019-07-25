HOME >>
Pau Gasol agrees to Trail Blazers deal
Source:Agencies Published: 2019/7/25 17:33:40
Spanish star center Pau Gasol, a two-time NBA champion, has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, ESPN reported Wednesday.
The 39-year-old 7-footer who helped the Los Angeles Lakers to the 2009 and 2010 NBA titles joins his sixth league club for a 19th career NBA campaign. The deal was reportedly worth $2.6 million.
