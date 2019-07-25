Shuangquan Village in China's Zhejiang promotes lotus industry to boost villagers' incomes

A villager picks lotus flowers in Shuangquan Village of Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 25, 2019. Well-known for lotus, Shuangquan Village promotes lotus industry centered with products including lotus seeds, lotus roots powder and lotus leaf tea, and has boosted villagers' incomes. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A villager packs lotus flowers in Shuangquan Village of Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 25, 2019.

Photo taken on July 25, 2019 shows harvested lotus flowers in Shuangquan Village of Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

A villager prepares to send harvested lotus flowers to the purchasing station in Shuangquan Village of Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 25, 2019.

A villager carries harvested lotus flowers to the purchasing station in Shuangquan Village of Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 25, 2019.