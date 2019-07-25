India ‘paranoid’ to conduct space war drill with eye on China: analyst

India launches its lunar probe Chandrayaan-2 on board carrier rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 on Monday. Photo: Twitter of Indian Space Research Organisation

Indian media noted that the country's first space war drill Thursday had an "eye on China," prompting a Chinese military expert to dub the exercise "paranoia."The two-day IndSpaceEx drill is conducted by tri-Service integrated defense staff under India's defense ministry "in the backdrop of China's rapidly expanding space and counter-space capabilities," the Times of India reported on Wednesday.The drill is simulated space warfare with military and scientific stakeholders, which Diplomat magazine called a "table-top war game." It will lead to drafting of a joint space doctrine for futuristic battles, the Times reported.India on Monday successfully launched its lunar probe Chandrayaan-2 and Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying sent congratulations at the following day's routine press conference."China has been committed to the peaceful use of outer space… and we stand ready to work with India and other relevant parties to make contributions to the exploration of outer space and bringing benefits to humankind," said Hua.Wei Dongxu, a Beijing-based military analyst, told the Global Times Thursday that "the India side is having paranoia" to mention China when talking about its own space military operations and strategy.China has always held the stance of peaceful use of outer space and opposed its militarization, Wei said.In the interest of peaceful use of outer space, China actively participates in international space cooperation and develops relevant technologies and capabilities, according to China's national defense white paper released on Wednesday.India's space war drill plan was announced after the country successfully tested an anti-satellite interceptor missile which destroyed a low earth orbit satellite under Mission Shakti on March 27.Wei said that India's anti-satellite capability is in its initial stage with immature technology, meaning its space warfare drill was more of a strategy than a pragmatic plan.NASA announced it had identified 400 pieces of orbital debris and was tracking 60 pieces larger than 10 centimeters in diameter after the March test. The debris could collide with the International Space Station or satellites, BBC reported.