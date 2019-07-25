‘Arts Vitalizing Yi People’s New Home’ art exhibition kicks off in France

Artists from Ebian Yi Autonomous County in Sichuan Province perform on the opening ceremony of 'Arts Vitalizing Yi People's New Home' art exhibition Photo: Courtesy of You Yi Artists from Ebian Yi Autonomous County in Sichuan Province introduce Yi's traditional handicraft to the audiences Photo: Courtesy of You Yi



ric Mitterrand, exhibition organizer You Yi and other guests attended the opening ceremony.

This exhibition is a detailed demonstration of the "Yi People's New Home," an anti-poverty project that was implemented in Sichuan Province from 2010 to 2019.

The "Yi People's New Home" project refurbishes new homes by using modern and traditional elements of Yi culture and turning them into works of architecture with strong folk culture.

Mitterrand welcomed artists from China at the opening ceremony.

"France is a country with different nationalities, which is much like China," said Mitterrand.

"This exhibition helps people in both countries to learn some totally different cultures."

Mitterrand said he also wished that more Chinese artists would come to France to build bridges between the people of the two countries.

At the opening ceremony, You said that the exhibition is a typical Chinese example of world-level anti-poverty issues illustrated through various art styles.

"We want to discuss the future of Yi culture as well as keep and respect Yi customs," said You.

Artists from the Ebian Yi Autonomous County performed folk songs and dances at the ceremony and introduced traditional Yi handicraft to the audiences. Chinese representatives suggested in the later forum the wish for more events to promote Yi culture.