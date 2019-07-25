East China county gives full play to terraced fields following principle of green development

Photo taken on July 25, 2019 shows fish bred by farmers in rice fields in Xiaozhoushan Township of Qingtian County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Since 2013, following the principle of green development, local authorities have been giving full play to over 4,000 mu (about 267 hectares) terraced fields. By relying on a history of over 1,000 years in raising fish in paddy field, Qingtian county promotes integration of agriculture, tourism and culture to develop sustainable agriculture and countryside tourism, and boost farmers' income. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on July 25, 2019 shows fish caught by farmers in rice fields in Xiaozhoushan Township of Qingtian County, east China's Zhejiang Province. The price of the fish is about 60 yuan (8.7 U.S. dollars) per 500 grams due to slow growth and eco-friendliness.