New services, deals

Lufthansa Group will deploy two A380 jumbo jets to Shanghai next year, serving the direct route from Shanghai to Frankfurt and Shanghai to Munich, according to Alain Chisari, vice president of sales in Asia Pacific.He said China is the key part of the Asia Pacific region, and that is the reason why the group is sending new products to this country.He also said Lufthansa and Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) both launched products for the Chinese market during the first half of this year, and SWISS are revamping A340 aircraft. It is expected that passengers flying on its daily, non-stop Shanghai to Zurich route could enjoy updated products early next year.Dubai's largest listed developer Emaar Properties has signed an agreement to help deliver an $11 billion project at the site of Beijing's new mega airport, according to Reuters, citing Emirati state news agency WAM on MondayWAM said Emaar had signed the deal with Beijing Daxing International Airport and that the project, which is expected to take 10 years, included residential and leisure facilities.Emaar Properties did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Beijing Daxing International Airport is due to open in September and will be able to handle 72 million passengers per year by 2025.Cathay Pacific announced that it has completed the acquisition of Hong Kong Express Airways (HK Express). HK Express is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cathay Pacific.Cathay Pacific Group recently released combined Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon traffic figures for June that show an increase in the number of passengers carried and a drop in cargo and mail carried, compared to the same month in 2018.Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon served a total of 3,100,132 passengers last month - an increase of 6.0 percent compared to June 2018. The passenger load factor increased 1.4 percentage points to 86.7 percent, while capacity, measured in available seat kilometers, increased by 7.3 percent.Jiangxi Express opened a route from Ordos to Otog Front Banner in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on July 18, marking the carrier's entry into the Inner Mongolia market.The daily flight will depart at 08:30 from Otog Front Banner, and arrive at 09:50, and the return flight will depart at 16:00.Established in April 2018, the carrier now has five PC-12NG planes and plans to expand the fleet to 16 by the end of this year. Currently, it has open routes from Nanchang in East China's Jiangxi Province to neighboring cities such as Ganzhou.The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said global airline share prices recovered in June, increasing by 6.0 percent following the sharp fall (-10.0 percent) in May. Since the beginning of the year, the global airline share prices have risen by 2.3 percent, lagging behind the wider global equity markets by some margin (+14.7 percent).IATA said the rebound in June was driven by the outperformance of North American airline shares. Expectations of robust passenger demand and higher profit were the main catalysts for this gain, with the performance of other regions lagging.