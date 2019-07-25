The peony easily wins poll on national flower but brings battle between cities into full bloom

Photo taken on April 13, 2019 shows peony flowers at a film and television base in Zhengding County, north China's Hebei Province. Peony flowers here has entered blossom season recently. (Photo:Xinhua)

The iconic peony received 80 percent of votes in an online poll asking to name China's national flower, but a budding battle has emerged between two Chinese cities over which one is the true home of the flowering plant.Native to China, the peony has a history of more than 4,000 years. The flower is seen as a symbol of harmony and prosperity, and was the national flower during the Tang Dynasty (618-907), wrote the China Flower Association which launched the vote.But the flower vote didn't bring about harmony to Luoyang in Central China's Henan Province and Heze in East China's Shandong Province, both of which say they should be recognized as the true home of the flower.Luoyang claims it is the home to peony as it was the eastern capital of the Tang Dynasty. It holds a peony fair every year when millions of domestic and foreign travelers come to see the large blooming flowers and visit the city.Heze, also holds an international peony fair, which is more about the business of selling the flowers. Heze's peony business has cornered 85 percent of the domestic market."Some varieties of peonies on show in Luoyang come from Heze. It's clear which city should get the honor," said a Net user on Sina Weibo.Another Weibo user commented that Luoyang's rich cultural history with the flower showcases China's natural beauty and history.Global Times