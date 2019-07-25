Boy finds nest of dinosaur eggs in construction site across the street

Zhang Yangzhe, a primary student found a dinosaur egg fossil in Heyuan, South China's Guangdong Province on Tuesday. Photo: screenshot of The Beijing News.

A primary school student walking with his mother near a construction site discovered a 65 million year old dinosaur egg that then led experts to uncover a nest of 10 others in South China.The rare discovery in Heyuan, Guangdong Province was made by Zhang Yangzhe who spotted the egg in the side of a bluff that had been excavated during the construction of a new bridge in the city, according to a video by The Beijing News on Thursday, which shows a housing development across the street.Zhang's mother called experts from the Heyuan Museum who later unearthed a nest of 10 other eggs and confirmed they are from the late Cretaceous Period."The 11 dinosaur eggs with a diameter of eight to nine centimeters are nearly 65 million years old," said Huang Dong, the curator of Heyuan Museum."I wonder if a dinosaur can be cloned from the eggs?" one netizen lightheartedly asked.The Beijing News