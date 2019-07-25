Women claim cameras could see them naked

A security camera (circled) in the locker room of a scenic spot in Yangshuo county, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Photo: screenshot of the Pear Video

Sixteen visitors to a recreational site called police to complain about security cameras in the women's locker room.Managers compensated the women five time the cost of their admission but insist the cameras are focused on lockers where visitors leave their belongings and are not aimed at the change room for the showers.Visitors to the site, in Yangshuo county, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, sit in rubber rafts and drift down a gentle stream. They often need to shower afterwards.After showering, a visitor surnamed Wang noticed the three cameras hanging from the ceiling that she claims could see her naked.In a video posted by Pear Video, Wang points out that two cameras are enough to fully observe the lockers, but a third camera is near the entrance to the showers.It's not clear if the camera is recording activity in the shower room or is pointed toward the locker area."People often change their clothes in the locker room after they shower. I was fully exposed to those cameras," said Wang.A staff member said the cameras in the locker area are only designed to prevent theft. The explanation didn't satisfy Wang who rallied 15 other women to complain to police.Police only order the tourist site to post a sign warning visitors of the cameras and that the locker area should not be used as a change room.Pear Video