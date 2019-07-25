Coffin maker offers huge dowry

A coffin is sold in Xianyang, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Photo: VCG

The father of an unmarried 30-year-old daughter is offering a dowry of eight online shops that specialize in selling coffins, which he says has been the curse that has prevented her from finding a husband.The father in Caoxian county, East China's Shandong Province placed a large detailed poster in his village where many locals are in the business of making coffins, many of which are exported.According to a video posted by Pear Video on Sina Weibo, the man claims that his daughter's ex-boyfriends broke up with her once they learned the nature of the family business.For many Chinese, any business related to the dead is taboo and superstition suggests a fate worse than death could befall families involved in the trade.Many internet users thought the owner's real motive was to attract attention to his business.Other Net users hoped the daughter finds her true love who is not concerned about the taboos associated with the funeral business.Pear Video