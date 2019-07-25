People in Chongqing know how to beat the heat: Play mahjong in a river

People in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality set up mahjong tables and chairs in the middle of a river to keep cool and relaxed during hot summer days. Photo: screenshot of Pear Video

Some people in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality have found a unique way to keep cool and relaxed during hot summer days: Set up their mahjong tables and chairs in the middle of a river.A local mahjong club in Beibei district of Chongqing moved all its mahjong tables into an ankle-deep river according to a video posted Thursday by Pear Video on Sina Weibo.This weekend temperatures are expected to soar to 37 C in Chongqing, which meteorologists call one of the "three furnaces of China." The other two are Wuhan in Central China's Hubei Province and Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province.Some internet users said that they were jealous of the Chongqing residents, but others pointed to sanitary and safety issues.Chongqing residents have come up with a lot of inventive ways of staying cool outdoors, including turning a tunnel under a bridge into a meet-up area for folk singers.Pear Video