Saudi-led coalition intercepts drone, denies Houthis' targeting of Saudi military sites

Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen announced on Thursday the interception of a drone and denied Houthis' targeting of military sites in the kingdom.The coalition also destroyed on Thursday dawn a drone in Yemen heading to Saudi border city of Khamis Mushait.The Coalition Spokesperson Turki Al Maliki denied in a statement on Saudi Press Agency Houthi militia's success targeting of military sites in Saudi Arabia, adding that the Houthis have failed to reach their targets because of the vigilance of the coalition forces.He reminded the world of the aggression of Houthis by targeting civilians and civilian sites with missiles and drones, accusing them of committing war crimes against international law.He said that the coalition would continue to take firm steps to deter the Houthi hostilities.