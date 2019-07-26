Germany ready to join naval mission in Gulf region: media

Germany is ready to take part in a British plan for a European Union-led naval mission to ensure safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, local media reported on Thursday.The Editorial Network Germany (RND) quoted participants in a special meeting of the Bundestag's foreign relations on Wednesday, who confirmed it by citing German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas as saying that "we want to be there."The German government needs a mandate for joining the mission from the Bundestag.The German federal government therefore wants to respond positively to a request from the British government to take part in a joint naval mission in the Gulf region for shipping safety.The tension in the region has escalated as two Britain-linked tankers were seized in Strait of Hormuz recently, and Germany expressed solidarity with its British ally.Germany Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer had not ruled out such a deployment during a visit to a barrack near Potsdam, saying "We can talk about it first and decide if we know what exactly is planned."