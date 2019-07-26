Chinese embassy in Czech Republic marks PLA's 92nd founding anniversary

RELATED ARTICLES: Chinese embassy in Israel celebrates 92nd anniversary of PLA founding

The Chinese embassy in the Czech Republic hosted a reception on Thursday evening to celebrate the 92nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China, which falls on Aug. 1.Chinese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Zhang Jianmin stressed China's important role in maintaining world peace and stability."China is a country which brings world peace, contributes to global development and upholds international order," he said.Wang Xianyun, Military Attache of the Chinese embassy, introduced to more than 300 guests about the development of the PLA. He noted that over the past 92 years, the PLA has grown into a strong military force, and dedicated to national security and unity, as well as to world peace and stability.Statistics showed that China has established a peacekeeping standby force of 8,000 troops. Up to this year, the PLA has participated in 24 UN peacekeeping missions, sending some 35,000 personnel.Noting that the PLA has established relations with armed forces from over 150 nations worldwide, Wang expressed willingness to enhance exchanges with Czech Armed Forces in fields such as peacekeeping, and training and education, so as to improve mutual trust and enrich strategic partnership between the two countries.He also briefed the guests about the white paper on China's national defense in the new era that was released on Wednesday.