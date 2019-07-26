Abbas says Palestinians intend not to abide by deals signed with Israel

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced on Thursday that the Palestinian leadership is intending not to abide by the peace agreements signed with Israel, in response to demolitions of dozens of Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem on Monday.He said during a meeting for the Palestinian leadership held in Ramallah that a committee is to be formed to implement the made decision that was based on previous decisions related to defining the nature of the relationship with Israel.Three years ago, the Palestinian leadership establishments, the National and Central Councils, had decided to suspend its recognition of the state of Israel until the latter recognizes a Palestinian state on 1967 border, and stop security coordination with Israel.Abbas chaired earlier on Thursday a joint meeting for Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) executive committee and his Fatah Party to discuss the Israeli homes demolition in Jerusalem.The call for "the emergency meeting," according to the official news agency WAFA, was made after the Israeli authorities' demolition of 12 buildings, that comprises dozens of housing units in Sur Baher area, southeast of Jerusalem.On Monday, the Israeli authorities demolished 12 constructions that included 72 apartments in the neighborhood of Sur Baher southeast of Jerusalem."The decision not to abide by the agreements signed with Israel was made in light of the state of the Israeli occupation's demolitions of dozens of homes of our people in East Jerusalem the capital of our eternal state," said Abbas.He added that "hundreds of our people from Sur Baher became displaced, which is clear breaching to the international law and a clear breaching to the international resolutions and all the peace agreements signed between us.""We won't accept the dictates and imposition of the status quo on the ground by brutal force, specifically in Jerusalem and other places. All are sacred to the Palestinian land," said Abbas.He stressed that "all the actions of the occupying state in Jerusalem are illegal and false," adding "the American administration through its biased policy to Israel has encouraged the Israeli violations against our people.The Palestinians severed their political ties with the United States following President Donald Trump's declaration in December 2017 that Jerusalem is the capital of the state of Israel.Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Ishtaye said on Thursday that the division of the Palestinian territories into areas (A), (B) and (C) that had been agreed upon with Israel "was no longer in place because Israel did not respect the signed agreements."Also on Thursday, Islamic Hamas Movement slammed the United States for vetoing a resolution that condemned Israel in the UN Security Council for demolishing Palestinian homes southeast of Jerusalem.Israeli public radio reported earlier on Thursday that Washington thwarted Wednesday night efforts by Kuwait, Indonesia and South Africa to pass a resolution in the Security Council condemning Israel for the demolition of houses in Sur Baher, southeast of Jerusalem last Monday.