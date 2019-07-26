Premier Li urges more efforts to promote people's health, life quality

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called for more efforts to advance the country's Healthy China action and promote people's health and quality of life.Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks in a written instruction to a video and telephone conference on advancing the action held in Beijing Thursday.Lauding the efforts made in medical and healthcare reform, disease prevention and health promotion in recent years, Li called for thorough implementation of the decisions and arrangements made by the CPC Central Committee and the State Council.Li also called for focusing on disease prevention and better work coordination so that the action can make continued progress.Individuals and families are encouraged to take steps to foster healthy lifestyles, he said.Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, also head of a special committee on advancing the Healthy China action, attended the conference and made remarks.Applauding the progress China has made in medical and health work over the past decades, Sun said people's health needs and expectations in the new era should be heeded.Sun called for more accessible and cheaper medical services and full-life-cycle health services to increase people's health spans.Pointless formalities and eagerness for quick success should be avoided in the Healthy China action, she said.