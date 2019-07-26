Explosion-proof light rail train rolls off assembly line in Changchun

A worker connects wires for a carriage of an explosion-proof light rail train at a workshop of CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co., Ltd. in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, July 25, 2019. An explosion-proof light rail train that will be exported to Israel rolled off the assembly line in the northeastern Chinese city of Changchun on Tuesday. The train, manufactured by CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co., Ltd., will be used for the red line of the light rail system in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv. The 23-km line is schedule to be put into operation in 2021. The train's underframe structure is made of non-ferromagnetic material, which can prevent magnetic bombs from being attached to it. The windows are equipped with explosion-proof glass that can withstand the impact of stones and burning bottles. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

