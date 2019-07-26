18 panda cubs have birthday party in Sichuan

Photo taken on July 25, 2019 shows giant pandas at the "Giant Panda Kindergarten" in the Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Eighteen giant panda cubs born in 2018 had a birthday party Thursday in Shenshuping base. All of the 18 cubs are to turn one year old between June to September. Most of them were born in the Shenshuping base under the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda. (Xinhua)
