FedEx's claimed misdelivery of Huawei packages not true: investigation

FedEx's claim of having misdelivered Huawei's packages to the United States disaccorded with facts, an investigation by Chinese authorities has found.The investigation showed that FedEx was suspected of holding up more than 100 Huawei packages entering China.Investigators also discovered clues to other violations of the company.Chinese authorities will continue with its in-depth investigation on a comprehensive, objective and fair basis.In June, China started an investigation into FedEx as the company seriously damaged the lawful rights and interests of its clients and violating laws and regulations governing the express industry in China.