China launches new remote sensing satellites

China successfully sent a group of new remote sensing satellites into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Friday.The satellites, belonging to the Yaogan-30 family, were launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket at 11:57 a.m. (Beijing Time).The satellites have entered the planned orbits, and will be used for electromagnetic environment detection and related technological tests.Friday's launch was the 308th mission of the Long March rocket series.