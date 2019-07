RELATED ARTICLES: Xi congratulates Peter Christian on election as Micronesian president

Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Yang Chuantang, also vice chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, will attend the inauguration ceremony for the new president David W. Panuelo of the Federated States of Micronesia, scheduled for the end of this month.Yang's trip will come at the invitation of the Micronesian government, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a press briefing on Friday.