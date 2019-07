Betty Dowsett, 92, enjoys the chance to leave palliative care to spend a few hours in the sunshine in Brisbane's City Botanic Gardens on Thursday. Inspired by an Australian ambulance crew who took a dying woman to the beach on her way to the hospital, officials have announced on Thursday a dedicated vehicle to grant the final wishes of terminally-ill patients. Photo: AFP

RELATED ARTICLES: Australia to set up 1st robotics manufacturing hub in Queensland