Ambassadors from 50 nations voice support to China's position on issues related to Xinjiang

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/27 8:42:58





Earlier on July 12, a number of Ambassadors in Geneva sent the joint letter to show their support for China, and as of Friday evening, more Ambassadors had joined the move to sign the letter, the Chinese Mission to UNOG revealed.



In a statement issued on Friday night, the Chinese Mission to UNOG said that some other countries had also expressed support in their separate letters or press statements.



In the joint letter, the Ambassadors commend China for its economic and social progress, effective counter-terrorism and de-radicalization measures, and strong guarantee of human rights.



They appreciate the opportunities provided by China for diplomatic envoys, officials of international organizations, and media professionals to visit Xinjiang, and point to the contrast between Xinjiang in the eyes of those who have visited it and the one portrayed in some western media.



The Ambassadors also urge a certain group of countries to stop using uncorroborated information to make unfounded accusations against China.



"Terrorism and extremism are an intractable challenge across the world. In the face of its grave threat, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region responded with a number of lawful steps, including setting up vocational education and training centers, to prevent and combat terrorism and extremism," the Chinese Mission to UNOG said in its statement issued Friday.



"Facts speak louder than words, and justice cannot be overshadowed. The great diversity of countries co-signing the letter -- from Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Europe, especially the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) -- makes it clear that the international community has drawn a fair conclusion about Xinjiang's human rights achievement and counter-terrorism and de-radicalization outcome," the statement said.



"Those that seek to use human rights as an excuse to slander and pressure China have only themselves to deceive," it added.

RELATED ARTICLES: Joint Xinjiang letter signatories blast West’s bias

Beautiful Xinjiang, lovely Hotan Ambassadors from 50 countries to the UN at Geneva (UNOG) have co-signed a letter to the President of the UN Human Rights Council (HCR) and the High Commissioner for Human Rights to voice their support for China's position on issues related to its Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.Earlier on July 12, a number of Ambassadors in Geneva sent the joint letter to show their support for China, and as of Friday evening, more Ambassadors had joined the move to sign the letter, the Chinese Mission to UNOG revealed.In a statement issued on Friday night, the Chinese Mission to UNOG said that some other countries had also expressed support in their separate letters or press statements.In the joint letter, the Ambassadors commend China for its economic and social progress, effective counter-terrorism and de-radicalization measures, and strong guarantee of human rights.They appreciate the opportunities provided by China for diplomatic envoys, officials of international organizations, and media professionals to visit Xinjiang, and point to the contrast between Xinjiang in the eyes of those who have visited it and the one portrayed in some western media.The Ambassadors also urge a certain group of countries to stop using uncorroborated information to make unfounded accusations against China."Terrorism and extremism are an intractable challenge across the world. In the face of its grave threat, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region responded with a number of lawful steps, including setting up vocational education and training centers, to prevent and combat terrorism and extremism," the Chinese Mission to UNOG said in its statement issued Friday."Facts speak louder than words, and justice cannot be overshadowed. The great diversity of countries co-signing the letter -- from Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Europe, especially the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) -- makes it clear that the international community has drawn a fair conclusion about Xinjiang's human rights achievement and counter-terrorism and de-radicalization outcome," the statement said."Those that seek to use human rights as an excuse to slander and pressure China have only themselves to deceive," it added.