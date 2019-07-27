Brazil, China vow to strengthen ties

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi pledged on Thursday to further develop ties between the two countries and push bilateral relations to a higher level.Asking Wang to convey his regards to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Bolsonaro said during the meeting that Brazil attaches great importance to China's role as a major country, and is willing to be a sincere friend of China.China and Brazil share a comprehensive strategic partnership and their cooperation goes beyond trade, he said, adding that his country is ready to carry out all-round cooperation with China.Bolsonaro said he looks forward to paying a state visit to China in October and welcomes Xi to attend the BRICS summit to be held in Brazil in November. He hopes high-level exchanges promote mutual benefits and win-win results for the two countries.For his part, Wang conveyed Xi's cordial greetings to Bolsonaro, noting that the main aim of his visit is to make political preparations for high-level exchanges between the two countries.According to Wang, the high complementarity and broad prospects for cooperation between China and Brazil could help the two countries realize common development and prosperity.With the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties in mind, China is willing to push relations with Brazil to a higher level and set a fine example for China-Latin America cooperation, cooperation between emerging markets and South-South cooperation, Wang said.He also noted that the two sides should not only expand cooperation in traditional areas such as agriculture, oil and gas, and infrastructure construction, but also explore cooperation in sci-tech innovation and the digital economy.China highly values Brazil's important role and influence in Latin America and hopes the two sides could make joint efforts to promote China-Latin America cooperation and the development of the China-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum, Wang said, adding that China will provide full support for Brazil's holding of the BRICS summit.Also on Thursday, Wang attended the third China-Brazil Foreign Ministers' Comprehensive Strategic Dialogue with Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo.During his stay in Brazil, Wang will also attend the Formal Meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs.