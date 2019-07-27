Russian parliament approves strategic cooperation deal with Egypt

The Federation Council, Russian upper parliament house, ratified on Friday the Russia-Egypt agreement on comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation.Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, signed the agreement in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on Oct. 17 last year.The Russian government approved the document on July 3 and the State Duma, the Russian lower parliament house, ratified it on Tuesday.The agreement stipulates that Russia and Egypt will support the development of cooperation in trade, economic, military and military-technical fields.They pledge to partner in such fields as nuclear energy, housing, transport, communication technologies, mining, tourism, science and education, humanitarian and cultural affairs.Under the agreement, Moscow and Cairo will coordinate actions and unite efforts to deal with challenges and threats to regional and international peace and security.