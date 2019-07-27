UN political affairs chief pledges to support Afghanistan in peace process

UN Undersecretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said Friday that the organization remains committed to assisting Afghanistan in its peace process."The United Nations remains committed to assisting Afghanistan in its efforts for peace, stability and prosperity," DiCarlo told a Security Council meeting on the situation in Afghanistan.This is an important year for Afghanistan, with the country -- marking 100 years of independence -- facing "an unprecedented opportunity for peace," said the UN political affairs chief.Discussing the presidential elections scheduled for Sept. 28, she emphasized the need for those polls to be credible and held on time.Recalling that security is a consistent concern for Afghan elections, often infringing on the right to vote, particularly among women and those in insecure areas, she encouraged the government and the Independent Electoral Commission to focus on the security of all voters.With campaigning starting this weekend, there are 18 presidential candidates, and three of them have women as vice-presidential candidates on their slates, she said."Challenges remain, however, including the recruitment and training of polling staff and deployment of voting equipment and material. There is no room for technical or political delays. Ensuring a level playing field is key," she said."The overriding responsibility for a successful election lies with the political leaders themselves," she added.Turning to the peace process, she said direct talks between the United States and the Taliban continue, while the first intra-Afghan Peace Conference, co-hosted by Germany and Qatar, took place on July 7-8 in Doha. The latter event marked an important step toward the start of formal negotiations between the government and the Taliban for a sustainable peace agreement. More intra-Afghan conferences are planned."Our interlocutors stressed that peace cannot come at any cost, particularly the democratic gains of the last 18 years," she said, adding that she was heartened to see women participating as delegates in Doha. "Women must be involved in the peace process fully, effectively and directly if there is to be sustainable peace."Affirming that a political solution remains more relevant than ever, she called on all parties to the conflict to respect international humanitarian law, ensure humanitarian access and distinguish between combatants and civilian targets. "Afghans deserve peace and the right to choose their representatives."