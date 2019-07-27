China's gross enrolment ratio in higher education reaches 48 pct

China's gross enrolment ratio in tertiary education was 48.1 percent in 2018, registering a 2.4 percentage point increase from the previous year, according to official figures.
There were a total of 38.33 million students enrolled in the country's universities and colleges, noted a statistical report on China's education in 2018 issued recently by the Ministry of Education
.
Of the total enrolment, 2.73 million students were with post-graduate programs, including 389,500 in doctoral degree studies and 2.34 million for master degrees, the figures showed.
The number of students enrolled in full-time bachelor degree programs and full-time junior college diploma programs in 2018 was 16.97 million and 11.33 million respectively.