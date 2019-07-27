China uses 14 pct more renewable energy in H1

China's renewable energy generation rose 14 percent in the first half of the year from the same period last year to 887.9 billion kilowatt-hours, according to the National Energy Administration.Of the total, hydropower topped 513.8 billion kilowatt-hours in the first half of the year, up 11.8 percent over the same period last year. Wind power stood at 214.5 billion kilowatt-hours, up 11.5 percent year-on-year.Solar photovoltaic power topped 106.7 billion kilowatt-hours, up 30 percent year-on-year. Biomass generated 52.9 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, up 21.3 percent from a year ago.By the end of June, installed capacity of renewable energy power hit 750 million kilowatts, up 9.5 percent year-on-year.It covers 354 million kilowatts of hydropower generation capacity, 193 million kilowatts of wind power generation capacity, 186 million kilowatts of solar photovoltaic power generation capacity, and 19.95 million kilowatts of biomass power generation capacity.