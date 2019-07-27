Xi sends congratulatory letter to Kubuqi International Desert Forum

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the 7th Kubuqi International Desert Forum, which opened Saturday in the city of Ordos in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
Xi called for concerted efforts from the international community to enhance international cooperation on combating desertification, promote global environmental governance, and ensure full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
China has placed great emphasis on building an ecological civilization and made great headway in the prevention and control of desertification, Xi said in the letter.
Containing desertification in the Kubuqi desert offers China's experience in environmental treatment as well as achieving the 2030 Agenda goals, he said, adding that the country actively promoted the alignment between international cooperation on the Belt and Road
Initiative and the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.
China also stands ready to work with all sides to push forward the global environmental governance and protection, and contribute to making the world a place with a well-preserved ecology, Xi said.