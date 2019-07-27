Top China university probes doctoral students’ love scandal

RELATED ARTICLES: Fudan University opens new sperm bank to better serve infertile Chinese couples

A top Chinese university has started an investigation into rumors circulated online that a male doctor attempted suicide as a female doctoral student cheated on him.Fudan University in Shanghai announced on its website on Saturday that its medical school was taking the allegation seriously and has launched a probe into teaching ethics and morality in the doctoral student's case with Zhongshan Hospital, where the doctor works. The hospital is affiliated to Fudan University."Medical school has always attached great importance to the ideological and political work of students and teachers' ethics and will investigate any misconduct related to teachers' ethics and academic irregularities," said the school.Recent posts on social media said the young "genius" doctor surnamed Lu cheated and abandoned his family to have a romantic relationship with the doctoral student surnamed Li.According to Chengdu-based media outlet, Red Star News, Lu, 32, with a medical Phd is a research fellow at the endocrinology department of the hospital.Lu bought a house, car, jewelery for Li and published five medical Science Citation Index (SCI) essays signed with Li's name during their relationship.However, Li asked for a breakup. Lu, therefore, tried to commit suicide by consuming 30 sleeping pills. "It is said that Lu survived," Red Star News reported.Li was also allegedly into romantic relationships with two other men while being in love with Lu.The hospital and the university have yet to confirm that Li is the university's student.Global Times