Cantonese opera staged at Kreta Ayer People's Theater in Singapore

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/28 8:51:20

A Cantonese opera performance is staged by the Sing Fei Cantonese Opera Promotion Association of China's Hong Kong at the "Young Voices Celebrate Singapore - Cantonese Opera Charity Night" in the Kreta Ayer People's Theater in Singapore July 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)


 

