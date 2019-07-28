13th DM Millennium Jump event held in Zadar, Croatia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/28 9:05:05

A man jumps into the Adriatic Sea during the 13th DM Millennium Jump event in Zadar, Croatia, on July 27, 2019. More than 3,000 people participated in the event this year. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

