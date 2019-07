A rhinoceros rests in a pond at the Central Zoo of Jawalakhel in Lalitpur, Nepal, July 27, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

A gharial rests near a pond at the Central Zoo of Jawalakhel in Lalitpur, Nepal, July 27, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

A Gray Langur rests at the Central Zoo of Jawalakhel in Lalitpur, Nepal, July 27, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)