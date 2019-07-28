Chinese, US artists take part in Cincinnati/Liuzhou Paint Out Program

Jan Brown Checco (2nd L), lead artist of the Cincinnati/Liuzhou Paint Out Program, takes pictures of the drawings with her cell phone, at the Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati of Ohio, the United States, July 25, 2019. Chinese and U.S. artists recently took part in the Cincinnati/Liuzhou Paint Out Program, in which artists from south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region were invited to visit Cincinnati for a week. They visited museums and galleries, exchanged art views and techniques with their U.S. counterparts, and presented a joint exhibition. Cincinnati and Liuzhou celebrated their 30th anniversary of the establishment of sister city relations last year. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Chinese artists who take part in the Cincinnati/Liuzhou Paint Out Program sketch at the Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati of Ohio, the United States, July 25, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Chinese artists who take part in the Cincinnati/Liuzhou Paint Out Program sketch at the Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati of Ohio, the United States, July 25, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Jan Brown Checco (L), lead artist of the Cincinnati/Liuzhou Paint Out Program, talks with Joe Hamrick (C), chairman of the Cincinnati-Liuzhou Sister City Committee, in Cincinnati of Ohio, the United States, July 25, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Jan Brown Checco (2nd L), lead artist of the Cincinnati/Liuzhou Paint Out Program, views the drawings of Chinese artists, at the Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati of Ohio, the United States, July 25, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)