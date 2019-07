Children stand in flood torrent after heavy rain in Sanaa, Yemen, on July 26, 2019. Heavy rains and flood frequently hit many governorates in Yemen this summer. (Photo: Xinhua)

Two men ride a motorcycle driving through floodwater after a heavy rain in Sanaa, Yemen, on July 26, 2019. Heavy rains and flood frequently hit many governorates in Yemen this summer.(Photo: Xinhua)

A boy walks in floodwater after heavy rain in Sanaa, Yemen, July 26, 2019. Heavy rains and flood frequently hit many governorates in Yemen this summer.(Photo: Xinhua)

A car runs in floodwater after heavy rain in Sanaa, Yemen, July 26, 2019. Heavy rains and flood frequently hit many governorates in Yemen this summer. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on July 26, 2019 shows flood torrent after heavy rain in Sanaa, Yemen. Heavy rains and flood frequently hit many governorates in Yemen this summer.(Photo: Xinhua)

A car runs in floodwater after heavy rain in Sanaa, Yemen, July 26, 2019. Heavy rains and flood frequently hit many governorates in Yemen this summer.(Photo: Xinhua)

A boy plays with floodwater after heavy rain in Sanaa, Yemen, July 26, 2019. Heavy rains and flood frequently hit many governorates in Yemen this summer.(Photo: Xinhua)

People walk in flood torrent after heavy rain in Sanaa, Yemen, July 26, 2019. Heavy rains and flood frequently hit many governorates in Yemen this summer. (Photo: Xinhua)