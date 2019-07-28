China's high school enrollment reaches 88.8 pct

China's gross enrollment ratio in high school level education reached 88.8 percent in 2018, up 0.5 percentage points from the previous year, latest official figures showed.
The number of schools offering high school level education, including high schools and secondary vocational education institutions, stood at 24,300 in 2018, down 1.21 percent from the previous year, according to a statistical report on China's education in 2018.
Issued by the Ministry of Education
, the report said the total enrollment of China's high school level education institutions in 2018 was 39.34 million, down 0.91 percent compared with the previous year.