Market value of China's listed internet companies reach 9.75 tln yuan

The total market value of China's listed internet companies was 9.75 trillion yuan (about 1.41 trillion US dollars) by the end of June, a quarter-on-quarter decline of 4.3 percent, according to a report released by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.



Companies listed in the United States, Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland accounted for 52 percent, 38 percent and 10 percent of the total value, respectively.



Hong Kong-listed companies rose 1.4 percent from the first quarter, while US listed and the Chinese mainland listed companies fell 6.4 percent and 13.2 percent respectively.



In the first quarter of this year, the total revenues of China's listed internet companies was 520.44 billion yuan, up 24 percent over the previous quarter.

