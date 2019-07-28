Chinese train maker developing 400 kph variable-gauge trains

China's top train maker CRRC is developing variable-gauge trains with a designed top speed of 400 km per hour, said a senior executive of the company.The new trains will be able to inter-run between standard, narrow and wide gauge rail lines, thus greatly facilitating intercontinental travel, said Yu Weiping, vice president of CRRC Corporation Limited.Yu said CRRC is relying on intelligent sensing, big data, artificial intelligence and other technologies to offer passengers a safer, more comfortable and rider-friendly experience.Headquartered in Beijing, CRRC is the world's largest supplier of rail transit equipment. The high-speed trains manufactured by CRRC have become an important symbol to show China's development achievements to the world.CRRC was formed in June 2015 through the merger of China's top two train makers -- China North Railway and China South Railway.