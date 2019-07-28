Champion duo awarded $1.5 million each

Gamers using the pseudonyms "Nyhrox" and "aqua" became the first Fortnite world champions in the duo division in New York on Saturday, winning $1.5 million each.Competitors gathered in the Big Apple to determine who is top dog at the "shoot 'em up" survival game, which has become an international phenomenon since launching in 2017.The pair won games four and five out of a total of six in the first-ever Fortnite World Cup Finals, and finished with the most points."I don't know what to say. It's crazy," both of the young competitors said, one after the other.In the game users are dropped onto an island where they must search for weapons and other resources while eliminating other players - all while trying to stay alive.Fortnite did not release any of the players' real names or ages. The game is wildly popular with teenage boys.