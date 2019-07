The Ningbo Marathon will begin accepting applications at 9 am on August 5, until 5 pm on August 19, organizers said.The event, scheduled for October 26 in the port city in East China's Zhejiang Province, has 2,000 slots for runners of the full-distance race of 42.195 kilometers, 5,000 for half-marathon runners and 5,000 for runners participating in the 3.5-kilometer run.Ningbo has been running an annual marathon since 2015. Applications can be made at www.nbim.org.cn.