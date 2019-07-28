Venezuela talks should have ‘no preconditions’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday a dialogue to resolve Venezuela's political crisis should have "no preconditions," as he visited the small South American country of Suriname at the end of a multi-nation Latin American tour."We, just like our Surinamese friends, are convinced that it can result through a direct dialogue between the government and opposition with no preconditions, and without any threats that we hear coming from various capitals," Lavrov said alongside Surinamese Foreign Minister Yldiz Pollack-Beighle in the capital Paramirabo.The reference to "threats" was a jibe at the US, which has said military intervention is "on the table" to resolve the crisis in Venezuela, which is marked by a hyperinflationary economic collapse and an exodus of more than 4 million people to neighboring countries.Venezuela's government and opposition are engaged in a dialogue mediated by Norway's government.The opposition, led by National Assembly president Juan Guaido, has insisted President Nicolas Maduro step down to allow a transition government to call fresh elections.Guaido in January declared himself as the country's interim president, arguing Maduro's 2018 re-election was illegitimate.Maduro has denounced Guaido as a US puppet who is seeking to foment a coup.