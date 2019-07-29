Chinese Embassy in Cairo celebrates 92nd anniversary of PLA founding

The Chinese Embassy in Cairo hosted a ceremony on Sunday evening to celebrate the 92nd anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), which falls on Aug. 1."The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) is always an army that serves the people wholeheartedly," said Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang in the opening speech, noting the PLA has made great historic contributions to China's national liberation and prosperity for the past 92 years under the leadership of the Communist Party of China.As challenges are on the rise around the world, the PLA is always determined to preserve global peace. So far, China has participated in 24 UN peacekeeping missions and has sent more than 40,000 peacekeepers, Liao added.In terms of the cooperation between Chinese and Egyptian militaries, Liao stressed that the two armies have made great achievements by strengthening high-level exchanges and cooperation in personnel training, equipment technology and other areas.During the ceremony, guests lauded China's contributions to regional and global peace and development, looking forward to strengthening military cooperation between China and Egypt.