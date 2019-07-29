Palestine slams Israeli plan to encourage countries to move embassies to Jerusalem

The Palestinian Authority (PA) Foreign Ministry on Monday slammed Israel's plan to encourage countries to move their embassies in Israel to Jerusalem.It said the 15-million-US-dollar plan, announced by Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz, will prove failure of Israel's policy to get countries to recognize its control over Jerusalem by surpassing the international consensus over the status of Jerusalem.The ministry said that it is going to file official complaints at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against any country that moves its embassy to Jerusalem.Israeli media reports said Katz is expected to present the plan for approval by the Israeli cabinet in coming few weeks.Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of their future independent state, while Israel wants all Jerusalem to be its eternal capital. Israel annexed East Jerusalem in the 1967 war and declared the whole city as its eternal indivisible capital in 1980, but the move has never been recognized by the international community.