Central government hails Hong Kong police

Yang Guang (center) and Xu Luying (right), spokespersons for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, attend a press conference in Beijing on Monday concerning the ongoing protests in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP

The central government on Monday saluted the Hong Kong Police Force and stressed that the priority at the moment is to punish the violent criminals and bring peace and stability back to Hong Kong society.Yang Guang, a spokesperson of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council said Monday the central government has always paid close attention to developments of recent situation in Hong Kong."Because some Hong Kong residents have short knowledge about the mainland legal system and law, they have concerns about the extradition bill," Yang said at a press conference on Monday.But some individuals and media outlets with ulterior motive have spread rumors and alarm to create fear in the society and interrupt the Legislative Council of Hong Kong's work on the amendment bill, he said.Xu Luying, another spokesperson of the office, also attended the press conference and answered questions. This is the first time the office spokespersons met with the press.Hong Kong saw several massive rallies and protests against the bill, and in order to stabilize the society and unify public opinion, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government decided to postpone the bill on June 15, and the central government has expressed support, respect and understanding for the decision, Yang said.Yang explained the central government's stance and points of view on violent incidents that seriously harm Hong Kong's rule of law, social order, economy, people's livelihood and international image.People from different groups and circles in Hong Kong should clearly and firmly oppose the violence. The current situation has also seriously touched the bottom line of the "one country, two systems" and this should not be tolerated, Yang said.The central government hopes people from different groups and circles in Hong Kong firmly safeguard the rule of law, he said."The central government firmly supports Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor in leading the HKSAR government's law-based governance, supports the Hong Kong police in their strict law enforcement, supports relevant departments of the SAR government and judicial organs in punishing the violent criminals in accordance with the law, and supports the people who love both our country and Hong Kong in their defense of the rule of law in the region.""We especially understand the pressure that the Hong Kong Police Force and the family of the police officers bear. Using this opportunity, we salute the outstanding Hong Kong police officers" who have always been fearless and professional, and who bear heavy pressure, Yang stressed.The Hong Kong Police Force website said the police have arrested at least 49 people for unauthorized assembly and possession of offensive weapons at Sunday's illegal assembly.The radical protesters were getting increasingly violent. They escalated from removing railings, hurling metal poles and bricks to arson and destruction. The police severely condemned such behavior, which has clearly deviated from expressing opinions in a peaceful manner.

Protesters face off with police (bottom) during a demonstration against an extradition bill in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: AFP