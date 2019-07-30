Late Chinese leader Li Peng cremated

Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with a family member of late Chinese leader Li Peng in Beijing, capital of China, July 29, 2019. Late Chinese leader Li Peng was cremated in Beijing on Monday. Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng, Wang Qishan and Jiang Zemin, among others, paid their final respects at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery. Hu Jintao, who is not in Beijing, sent a wreath to express his condolences. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Late Chinese leader Li Peng was cremated in Beijing on Monday.Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng, Wang Qishan and Jiang Zemin attended the funeral at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery on Monday morning, paying their respects to Li and offered his family their condolences. Hu Jintao, who is not in Beijing, sent a wreath and his condolences.Li passed away due to illness in Beijing on July 22 at the age of 91.Li was extolled in an official statement as an excellent member of the Communist Party of China (CPC), a time-tested and loyal communist soldier and an outstanding proletarian revolutionary, statesman and leader of the Party and the state.He had served as a member of the Political Bureau and member of the Secretariat of the 12th CPC Central Committee, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 13th, 14th and 15th central committees of the CPC, premier of the State Council, and chairman of the ninth National People's Congress Standing Committee.Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng, Wang Qishan, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao had either visited Li when he was in the hospital or offered their condolences to his family after his death.