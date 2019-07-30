Official urges fast roll-out of data security law to protect information in internet age

By Chu Daye Source:Global Times Published: 2019/7/30 20:48:41

Photo represents the cyber security. Photo: VCG A leading Chinese cybersecurity official on Tuesday urged the fast roll-out and promulgation of China's data security law.



"We will push for the speedy roll-out of the data security law," said Hu Xiao, deputy director-general of the Cyberspace Administration of China's (CAC) Cybersecurity Coordination Bureau.



Hu said the faster roll-out of the legal framework, including the law and related data security management regulations, will ensure speedier efforts by the central government to protect personal information and ensure the security of vital data.



The establishment of an assessment regime for personal information and vital data is also needed, according to Hu, who delivered a speech at the 2019 Cyber Security Summit that kicked off on Tuesday in Beijing.



The data security law, along with the personal data protection law, is on the legislators' agenda in 2019.



Qin An, head of the Beijing-based Institute of China Cyberspace Strategy, told the Global Times on Tuesday that these laws should be rolled out as early as possible, and it would be better to do that within this year.



"The data security law will focus on the protection of core resources in cyberspace - data, which is the asset of the internet age," Qin said.



These efforts in rolling out laws and regulations that fit into the reality of cyberspace in China will help safeguard China's sovereignty, security and development interests, and give the public a sense of security, Qin said.



Chinese legislators have attached great importance to data security, and the country passed the National Security Law in 2015 and the Cybersecurity Law in 2016.



They also see the need to formulate laws and regulations specifically on data security at the national level, to better safeguard national security in an increasingly digitalized society.



Earlier this month, China's



In his speech, Hu also urged the protection of the nation's vital information technology infrastructure.

