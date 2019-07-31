Visiting Pakistani official lauds China Pakistan Economic Corridor

A senior Pakistani military official positively appraised the China-Pakistan relationship, saying it is not an interest-driven relationship, but one based on mutual trust and mutual respect.
"China was our friend, China is our friend, and China will remain our friend," the military official said in Beijing on Tuesday. China-Pakistan relationship is not a seesaw or a rollercoaster, and some people need to change their angle when looking at China-Pakistan relationship, he said.
The senior Pakistani military official made the comments during a background briefing to Chinese media held by Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing on Tuesday. Pakistan Army's Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood, who is visiting China from Monday to Wednesday, also attended the briefing. Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan met with Zubair on Tuesday, according to the Xinhua News Agency.
"Pakistan is pleased to have the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and it is a major initiative that Pakistan is very proud of," the Pakistani official spoke highly of the flagship project of China proposed Belt and Road
Initiative. The largest transportation infrastructure under the CPEC - the 392-kilometer Sukkur-Multan Motorway - has reportedly been completed.
To further express Pakistan's support of the BRI, the official said, "The BRI is basically touching 64 countries directly and indirectly, and among the 64 countries, Pakistan is the only one that actually has a special security force to protect the initiative. We have done more than anybody else."
"In the 21st Century, Pakistan and China's world view share many similarities," the senior military official said. He stressed that Pakistan desires prosperity, stability, economic development and a good neighborhood, and that the country has been consistently working for a just and balanced world order, instead of one dominated by a few.
However, he also pointed out the global common challenges faced by all countries, such as drugs, climate change and non-traditional security threats. "In this context, Pakistan and China share strong people-to-people contact, governmental contact and military relationship," the official said.